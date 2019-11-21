Pick up Christmas food and drink at Bowhouse market

Bowhouse in Fife is bringing together the best food and drink producers from across Scotland with a very special Christmas market weekend.

With a soundtrack of live music, street food, hands-on activities and workshops, more than 30 carefully selected food and drink producers; and a dedicated craft area, Bowhouse is set to be the ultimate destination for food lovers in Scotland on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 December, from 10am-4pm.

Visitors to the market will enjoy a forest of Christmas trees available from the Kilted Christmas Tree in a range of sizes and live festive music from two community choirs. Children will have the opportunity to decorate a gingerbread man at a special workshop.

There’s also a festive table decorating event from the resident organic flower grower and florist, Keeping the Plot. Chestnuts will be roasting over an open fire and Out There Artisan will have mulled wine available over the weekend.

Those looking for the best local produce will be spoilt for choice, with fruit and vegetables, meat, cheese, spirits, baking and more from some of the best makers in Scotland. Representatives from the local Cambo Gardens will be hosting wreath making workshops to raise funds for the Cambo Heritage Trust.

Based on the Balcaskie Estate in the East Neuk of Fife, Bowhouse opened as a makers hub for local food and drink producers in summer 2017, working to provide the missing link between farm and fork for producer and consumer. Its Market Weekends continue to attract thousands of visitors through the doors each month.

The number of producers has continuously grown and now eight independent food businesses are permanently based at the venue: from Scotland the Bread’s organic mill to shellfish specialist, Langoustine the Box. This year saw the launch of the Mill House café at Bowhouse as well as the opening of the tap room at the East Neuk Organic Brewery.

The monthly market weekends at Bowhouse are free to attend, giving visitors the opportunity to meet, discuss and taste food and drink from Scotland’s best artisan producers.

Further details can be found at bowhousefife.com.