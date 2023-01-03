One for Capricorns at The Alchemist in Glasgow

BAR chain The Alchemist has opened its first outlet in Glasgow and is offering a free cocktail this month to people born under the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

The free cocktail will be served from the George Square bar’s “dispensary” machine, with Capricorns given a choice of three drinks.

The “Nearly Naked”, “Peach Fuzz”, and “Sour Trip” cocktails each include Naked Malt, the whisky brand that was launched in 2011 as the Naked Grouse and changed its name in 2021.

The whisky switched in 2017 from being a blended Scotch to a blended malt, removing the grain whisky from its recipe.

Naked Malt is made by Edrington, the distiller behind Famous Grouse, Highland Park, and The Macallan.

Capricorns need a unique code from The Alchemist’s website to claim their free drink before 31 January.

The chain was founded in Manchester in 2010 and has grown to span 21 bars and restaurants throughout Great Britain.

__________________________

Advertisment _____________________________________________________________________________







It opened its first Scottish venue at the £1 billion St James Quarter shopping centre in Edinburgh in 2021, and plans to open a second outlet on the capital’s George Street early this year.

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s food and drink pages, in association with Cask & Still magazine.

Plus, don’t miss Blair Bowman’s whisky column in the January issue of Scottish Field magazine.