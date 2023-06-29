Old whisky staves saved from landfill and upcycled into coasters

Meet the team saving old whisky staves from landfill by upcycling them into handmade coasters.

J Boult Designs has launched its latest creation, a handmade whisky coaster and glass gift set.

The coasters are made using locally sourced whisky staves from oak barrels that once held the golden nectar of aged spirits.

The wood itself is a by-product of the distillery process so would otherwise be wasted.

Chief craftsman Jamie Boult, takes inspiration from the beautiful Scottish landscapes that surround him for his creations.

‘We believe that true luxury lies in the intricacy of handmade creations,’ said Jamie.

‘We are proud to offer whisky enthusiasts a unique and elegant way to elevate their whisky drinking experience.’

No two coasters will be the same and the gift also includes an iconic Glencairn Glass.

Such a unique gift allows for a unique drinking experience, the wood used in the coasters absorbs the aromas of the whisky with each drink—allowing them to slowly release.

Visit – www.jboultdesigns.com for more information.

