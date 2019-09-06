New Spiced Rhubarb Crumble gin is unveiled

Award-winning Scottish distillers Eden Mill have today announced the latest addition to their popular Love Gin Liqueur range.

Spiced Rhubarb Crumble will join Mango & Pineapple and Raspberry, Vanilla & Meringue liqueurs which flew off the shelves earlier this year.

Presented in a bespoke, embossed glass bottle, the new release builds upon the popularity the Love Gin Liqueur Range which was launched in February.

The silky liqueur was created using rhubarb, vanilla and ginger giving it a tart rhubarb kick which is complemented by the creamy sweetness of vanilla.

The liqueur evokes the nostalgic taste of a rhubarb crumble and custard, finishing off with a warming undercurrent of ginger.

Paul Miller, co-founder of Eden Mill, said: ‘With the overwhelming success and response to our first two liqueurs in our Love Gin Liqueur range, we are delighted to share the next flavour in the range – Spiced Rhubarb Crumble. The latest instalment offers a seasonal liqueur, the perfect autumnal serve.

‘As with our previous liqueur, this versatile tipple can be enjoyed neat over ice, or with ginger ale, garnished with fresh lime and mint.’

Spiced Rhubarb Crumble Love Gin Liqueur will be retailing at £18 (50cl, 20% ABV) and is available to purchase online via the Eden Mill website, as well as leading independent and specialist retailers, and national pub chains.

For additional information visit www.edenmill.com