New Scottish health food hits the shelves

A new health food with a difference has been produced in Scotland.

Podberry is pea snack which has just secured its first national listing and is on sale from Morrisons stores across Scotland.

The UK’s first freeze-dried seasoned snack, created on the fourth generation family farm in Perthshire, initially began its journey to development in 2017.

A spokesman said: ‘With an ever-growing demand for healthy snacks from the consumer, but too many hitting the shelves but not quite hitting the mark, we believe Podberry offers something unique.’

Currently available in two flavours Podberry delivers a burst of flavour with every pea. In single serve 20g packs, they’re perfect as part of a healthy lunch or as a snack.

Vegan, low in calories and gluten free, whether Sea Salt and Balsamic Vinegar or the Sweet Chilli flavour, there’s no need to worry about what’s going into the product with less than 1g of fat, only 70 calories and a healthy 4.5g protein in every 20g Podberry pack.

Frozen in less than two and a half hours from harvest and then freeze dried, not fried, they pop into the crunchy, delicious snack you will see on shelves. Finished with only a specially created flavour blend, free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives, added to perfectly compliment the peas themselves.

Bruce Farms, owned by the Bruce Family, began life in 1898. It is currently co-directed by father and son, Bill and Geoff Bruce.

Employing 30 full time staff across its fields, the farm cultivates over 10,000 acres of land, growing potatoes, peas, beans, malting barley and soft fruits amongst other crops.

Bruce Farms supplies Birds Eye, Ribena and Scotty Brand, and produces their own-label brand of soft fruits, combining the best of traditional agricultural practice with the latest in modern technology.

Bruce Farms employs a sustainable, environmentally-friendly approach to farming wherever possible.

In 2017, Bruce Farms won the inaugural Scotland Food and Drink ‘Primary Producer of the Year’ award, along with overall ‘Business of the Year’.

Visit http://brucefarms.co.uk/ for more details.