Native Hebridean smoked salmon makes splash at awards

A NATIVE Hebridean smoked salmon scooped the top prize at last night’s Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards in Edinburgh.

Bakkafrost Scotland’s salmon took home the “product of the year” trophy.

Lazy Day Bakery won the new free-from award for its chocolate cake bars, while Girvan-based butcher We Hae Meat won the sustainability award.

Other winners included Aldi, Blackthorn Salt, The Drinks Bakery, East Coast Cured, Graham’s diary, and Vault City Brewing.

John Davidson, interim chief executive at industry body Scotland Food & Drink, which organised the competition, said: “The excellence awards are always a special moment, but even more so after three years away.

“The passion of our growers, producers, and manufacturers across the industry is inspiring and this is our chance to celebrate their enormous contribution to Scotland.

“There have been some major changes in consumer trends since the last Awards and we hope to have captured that within the new categories, such as ‘free from’.

“Congratulations to all of this year’s winners and finalists.”

