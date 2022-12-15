LOCH NESS-BASED hospitality group Cobbs is taking over the eateries at Nevis Range.

Cobbs will run the Snowgoose and Pinemarten cafés, a gift shop, and the hotel being built at the moutain’s base station.

The 26-bedroom hotel – along with a bar and restaurant, bike shop, gift shop, and a covered courtyard with events space – is due to be completed early next year.

Fraser Campbell, director of the Cobbs Group, said: “The association with Nevis Range is one of the most exciting business proposals that Cobbs has engaged with.

“‘Monster meets Mountain’ – covering both ends of the Great Glen – is one of the most inspiring and entrepreneurial tourism and outdoor visitor attraction prospects in Europe from 2023 onwards.”

Willie Cameron, business development director at Cobbs Group and better known as “Mr Loch Ness” for his work in promoting the area’s tourism industry, added: “The marriage of ‘Monster meets Mountain’ is a marketing coup for the Highlands and will benefit visitors and locals alike under the banner of sustainable tourism and conscious travel.

“As the two venues are only 50 miles apart, we will give them an all-encompassing experience from downhill mountain biking, skiing, and great local food and drink, along with whisky and gin tasting, storytelling, walking, and of course a cruise and a little bit of monster hunting.”

Chris O’Brien, managing director of Nevis Range, said: “The ‘Monster’ expertise of Cobbs combined with our ‘Adventure Mountain’ will take us to a new level.

“Not only do we combine our collective knowledge, we also bring together an entire ‘Great Glen Experience’ with Nevis Range acting as the gateway to partnerships right the way up the glen, with all of the incredible businesses operated by Cobbs.

“I’m sure all of our customers will enjoy the addition of Great Glen Gin as well.

“Collaboration is the best way to grow Scottish tourism, working together in this fashion represents better value for our existing customers and will open up opportunities for thousands of new visitors to the Great Glen.”

