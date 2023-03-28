Meet Scotland’s new Michelin stars…

SCOTLAND is waking up to more Michelin starred chefs this morning.

Heron in Leith and Timberyard in Edinburgh were each awarded their first star.

They join the ranks of Leith duo The Kitchin and Martin Wishart and Edinburgh’s Condita in holding one star.

The Glenturret Lalique at Crieff and Loch Bay on Skye also each retained their Michelin star.

In Glasgow, Cail Bruich and Unalome by Graeme Cheevers each held onto their Michelin star, as did Fife pair The Cellar and The Peat Inn.

Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles retained its two Michelin stars.

Timberyard’s star comes as the Radford family – Ben, Jo, Abi, Andrew, and Lisa – mark ten years of running their Old Town restaurant.

Their head chef, Jimmy Murray, is supported by head pastry chef Richard Phillips.

Jo Radford – who runs the front floor – is supported by manager Pete Johnson and drinks and bar manager Anna Sebelova.

Ben Radford said: “Timberyard has always aimed to be at the forefront of both Scottish and British dining.

“The Michelin star gives Jimmy and our team the recognition they deserve.

“The award also helps to firmly establish Timberyard’s place at the highest level of the country’s fine dining scene.

“To be included amongst great Edinburgh and national restaurants such as Martin Wishart’s and Lyles in London is a huge honour.”

