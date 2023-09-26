Masterchef Professionals winner Jamie Scott wins AA rosette

Masterchef Professionals winner Jamie Scott’s The Newport Restaurant has been awarded its third AA rosette.

Restaurants with 3 Rosettes are described as having achieved culinary standards that demand national recognition well beyond their local area.

The Newport’s third rosette comes as the Fife venue launches their latest menu, offering new 4, 6 and 8 courses.

One of the industry’s most prestigious and highly anticipated events, the AA Hospitality Awards span 15 categories, honouring the best hotels, restaurants, and spas across the UK.

The accolade sees The Newport join The Cellar in Anstruther, The Peat Inn in Cupar, St Andrew’s HAAR, and Road Hole to become one of only five restaurants in Fife to hold the prestigious title.

Newport co-owner and Jamie’s wife, Kelly, said: ‘Our team has worked exceptionally hard for this award, and we really feel it’s well deserved for everyone who is part of the Newport team, and so we’re extremely grateful to the AA.

‘We’re performing and cooking the best we ever have, with the most amazing feedback from our customers and to say we’re excited for this award and the new chapter it launches us into, is most definitely an understatement.’

The award comes at a time when Jamie has revitalised and streamlined the NewporMastert menu with prices lowered for the first time since the pandemic, in an effort to enhance their focus on a more diverse, seasonal and sustainable approach.

Jamie said: ‘We’ve stripped back our menu, to provide one menu that takes us straight back to our roots, with innovative flavours, new dishes and some old favourites I know people will love as much as we do.

‘It also means people can be part of what we’re creating here in a way that suits them, whether that be enjoying just 4 dishes of their favourite flavours, such as salt aged picanha beef and apple souffle, or deciding to go for 6 or 8. The keenest of foodies can even extend that up to 10 dishes.’

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s food and drink pages, in association with Cask & Still magazine.

Don’t miss the October issue of Scottish Field magazine.