Master Chefs of Great Britain raises £30,000

MORE than £30,000 was raised during last week’s Master Chefs of Great Britain Annual Fundraising Lunch at Gleneagles Hotel to support young chefs and apprentices in the hospitality industry.

Lots in the auction included: fine dining experiences in Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Perthshire; a signed guitar by Sharleen Spiteri from rock band Texas; and a framed work by artists The Connor Brothers.

George McIvor, chairman of the Master Chefs of Great Britain, said: “I am truly touched to see the incredible generosity of our friends, members, and guests.

“The magnificent amount raised today will help enthusiastic young people to realise their potential and support them as they embark on their hospitality careers.”

Simon Attridge, executive chef at Gleneagles, prepared a menu that included Scottish seafood, oak-smoked salmon, Yorkshire rhubarb, and wild Highland venison.

Students from South Lanarkshire College prepared and served canapés at the event.

The Master Chefs of Great Britain supports colleges and apprentices by funding courses and training sessions, including its recent seafood skills masterclass, which featured demonstrations by Michelin-stared chefs and was attended by 210 students and apprentices from throughout Scotland.

