Maison by Glaschu kicks off summer with week-long ice cream cart pop-up and a Bastille Day bottomless steak frites

One of Glasgow’s chicest restaurants, Maison by Glaschu is kicking off summer with a week-long ice cream cart pop-up and a Bastille Day bottomless steak frites special.

Situated on its Gallic-style terrace in Princes Square, Maison by Glaschu will be serving up scoops of handmade ice cream with inventive flavours from 14-21 June, between 12–4pm.

As a treat for shoppers and Glasgow sunseekers, the first 20 cones each day will be free. Flavours include old fashioned, butter croissant, raspberry ripple, key lime pie and chocolate.

Paying homage to its namesake, Maison by Glaschu, will mark Bastille Day with an ode to one of France’s most beloved dishes: steak frites. From 14-18 July, guests can enjoy unlimited servings of entrecôte steak, fries, and choice of sauce served daily between 12–8pm for just £25 per person.While drinks aren’t included, a selection of French wine, cocktails and premium side upgrades will be available all week.

There will also be a series of Saturday afternoon summer sessions in the bar to set the atmosphere. Kicking things off on Saturday 14 June, Hannah Cochrane will perform, with more live acts to follow on Saturday 21 June, including a special Sunday set on 22nd June, 2–4pm. The live music will continue for every Saturday in July.

Maison by Glaschu boasts a 120 cover bar area, where guests can enjoy drinks and snacks, seven days a week. Read our full review here.

