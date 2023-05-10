Luxury floating hotel Fingal helps to raise awareness of bees

Scotland’s luxury floating hotel Fingal is helping to raise awareness of bees as part of a global bid to protect them.

Fingal, in Edinburgh, will be serving up Scottish honey and honeycomb on its menus, as well as a new cocktail using honey syrup.

The hotel at Alexandra Dock has teamed up with the Edinburgh Honey Company to celebrate World Bee Day later this month.

The family-owned honey firm is hoping to raise awareness of the importance of bees and beekeeping as part of the global campaign day on 20 May.

Edinburgh Honey Company specialises in rare, high-quality, raw honey, which is sourced in a responsible and sustainable way.

Fingal’s Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar is now showcasing their honey on its menus including the specially created cocktail called ‘Shipwreck’.

The Lemon verbena and winter savory used to infuse and garnish the cocktail are grown in the Fingal meadow on the shore opposite the ship.

It also combines green chilli liqueur, Fingal’s in-house cordial and a touch of smoke, creating an explosion of flavours.

Andy Zalewski, managing director of Edinburgh Bee Company, said: ‘We’re thrilled to be working with Fingal to help promote World Bee Day, along with the importance of pollinators in nature.

‘This is a fantastic opportunity to make a positive impact on the environment and raise awareness about the crucial role that pollinators play in our ecosystem.’

Permanently berthed on the waterfront, Fingal is a world-class foodie destination with all the glamour and style of a superyacht.

Fingal recently sailed into the AA’s prestigious list of hotels and restaurants after being awarded the top five-star rating for the hotel and two AA Rosettes for its Lighthouse Restaurant, which champions local, seasonal and artisan produce on its menus.

Andrew Smith, food and beverage manager for Fingal, said: ‘We’re always on the lookout for new ways to work with local producers and suppliers.

‘The Edinburgh Honey Company is based less than two miles from Fingal and keeps its beehives right in the heart of the city, so this was an opportunity that we just couldn’t miss.

‘The honey they produce is rare, high quality, and 100 per cent natural and raw. It’s also sourced in a sustainable and responsible way.’

