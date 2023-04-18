Louisa Clutterbuck to lead British Game Assurance

PROMOTIONAL body British Game Assurance (BGA) has named Louisa Clutterbuck as its new chief executive.

She takes over from Liam Stokes, who has led the organisation for three years.

Clutterbuck has worked with BGA since it was created in 2018.

She said: “Having been part of the operational and strategic team at BGA for nearly five years and working to market game to new audiences through our public facing campaign, ‘EatWild’, I see my new role as an amazing opportunity to grow that audience and instill in even more people a love of British game.

“BGA has grown game sales year-on-year since the very beginning, and I am so looking forward to continuing working closely with every part of the sector to make game a staple part of every household’s weekly menu.”

Stokes added: “Louisa has given more years and more effort and enthusiasm to BGA than anyone.

“She will safeguard the work of both assurance and the promotion of game, to protect the future of shooting.”

