Lauding the Lowlands’ larder

MORE than 50 food and drink producers from across the Borders, Dumfries & Galloway, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire, Arran, and East Lothian took part in “Showcasing the Larder of the Lowlands”, a meet-the-buyer event yesterday in Dumfries.

The supplier were able to show their wares to more than 100 local, regional, and national buyers from Scotland and the North of England.

The event included cookery demonstrations from some of the region’s chefs, including Iain Gourlay of Cringletie House Hotel, and David Jamieson, East Lothian food tourism ambassador and executive head chef at Archerfield Estate.

Fiona Richmond, head of regional food at trade body Scotland Food & Drink, said: “Opportunities such as ‘Showcasing the Larder of the Lowlands’ give producers the chance to champion their produce and expand into new markets.

“Seeing the range of food and drink businesses at this event, and the buzz in the room, shows just how much we have to offer across the regions of Scotland.”

Hayley Ross, sales manager at Blackthorn Salt, added: “It was great to meet current customers, new contacts and discuss collaborations with other like-minded producers.

“Attending regional events like this really helps to build personal connections and telling our story.”

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s food and drink pages, in association with Cask & Still magazine.

Plus, don’t miss the mystery diner’s restaurant review in the May issue of Scottish Field magazine.