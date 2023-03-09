Jump Ship steams ahead with alcohol-free brewery plan

JUMP SHIP has smashed through its fundraising target ahead of its crowdfunding scheme closing tomorrow.

The beer brand now plans to build an alcohol-free brewery at Rosemain Steadings, near Pathhead in Midlothian.

By this morning, the company had raised £330,000 from 272 investors.

Sonja Mitchell, who founded the business in 2019, said: “Within two days of our Seedrs campaign launching publicly, we hit our target of £280,000 and I have watched in awe as this figure continued to grow.

“This is fantastic news and we’re thrilled to be able to announce the plans for our new brewery, the first exclusively non-alcoholic brewery in Scotland.

“There’s a huge and growing demand for drinks in the no and low category and we’ve always focused on the quality and flavour of our range of beers.

“This funding is testament to that and will allow us to increase our volumes and reach wider markets.

“This capital will be used to bring our production totally in-house allowing us to stabilise prices, optimise our use of renewable energy with access to a state of the art biomass generator and solar power, and most importantly will allow us to reach more people with our fantastic range of beers.”

Lucinda Bruce-Gardyne, founder of gluten-free brand Genius Foods and chair of industry body Scotland Food & Drink, is also joining Jump Ship’s advisory board.

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s food and drink pages, in association with Cask & Still magazine.

Plus, don’t miss whisky columnist Blair Bowman’s views on alcohol marketing in the March issue of Scottish Field magazine.