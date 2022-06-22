PREVIEW: Join the supper club at Eòrna

Morag Bootland previews a new pop-up restaurant from two of Scotland’s culinary and wine stars.

Eòrna – a new Edinburgh restaurant from two of Scotland’s brightest hospitality stars, chef Brian Grigor and sommelier Glen Montgomery – is set to open.

The two have a wealth of experience gathered from some of Scotland’s finest restaurants, including Number One at The Balmoral and Restaurant Andrew Fairlie.

“Eòrna” is Gaelic for “barley”, which is Scotland’s largest crop and is mainly used for the production of whisky.

Ahead of the restaurant’s official launch, Brian and Glen will host four preview supper-club events, where diners will be able to experience their intimate 12-cover fine dining restaurant concept ahead of time.

The dinners will take place at the stunning Miele Experience Centre, St James Quarter, with a six-course tasting menu, all cooked using Miele’s innovative appliances and focusing on the very best ingredients and classic old-world wines.

@eornarestaurant

To book visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/eorna-miele-tickets-365682023777

Dates: 24 & 25 June and 1 & 2 July

Price: £120 pp for six courses and matching wines

Time: 5pm – 8pm

Miele Experience Centre, St James Quarter, 243 St James Crescent EH1 3AD

