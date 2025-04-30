In a Nutshell, Ewan McAllister: I cooked for Andrew Fairlie once, it was a tense couple of hours in the kitchen’

Ewan McAllister, executive head chef at hospitality hospitality group SimpsInns on cooking for Andrew Fairlie, the music he listens to in the kitchen and his go-to recipe book.

Describe your style of cuisine in ten words:

The freshest local produce and seafood well-seasoned, and tasty.

Best and/or most memorable meal you’ve ever eaten:

That would be the tasting menu that my young brother Craig, who is also a chef, cooked for me when he was head chef at the Road Hole restaurant in the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews. It was stunning. The restaurant is right up the top of the building overlooking the 18th hole. Craig is very good but I’d never tell him that.

Worst/weirdest thing you’ve ever eaten:

I absolutely detest tomato ketchup. I’m more of a brown sauce guy.

Worst thing you’ve ever cooked:

That’s a hard question, but probably lambs brains.

What’s the dish that you’re most proud of having cooked:

I cooked for Andrew Fairlie, one night when I was at McCallum’s seafood restaurant in Troon. He ordered a halibut dish with langoustines and braised lettuce in a tarragon butter sauce. I had a tense couple of hours in the kitchen, but he seemed happy enough with it.

Favourite ingredient:

Without a doubt, salt.

Your go-to recipe book:

The Ritz London by the legendary chef John Williams, M.B.E.

What other country’s cuisine really excites and intrigues you?

Classic French cuisine and I find Asian flavours also pretty exciting.

Your favourite Scottish chef:

Andrew Fairlie.

Favourite chef outside Scotland:

Hélène Darroze at Three Michelin starred, The Connaught, London.

Who taught you to cook or ignited your passion for food as a youngster:

My gran – she taught me basic dishes and she made great cakes and tasty scones.

Most important lesson a young chef can learn:

Hard work pays off.

Culinary mentor – the most important person in your development as a professional chef:

There are too many to name, as I worked with some great chefs in my younger days. But Costley & Costley Hotelier Group was a fantastic training ground.

Best thing about the industry:

The people you meet and the creativity.

Worst thing about the industry:

Tough one, as I’ve always thoroughly enjoyed my job. On reflection, the long hours did limit my social life as a young chef.

What’s the biggest sin a chef can commit:

To send out food they know isn’t correct

What do you eat when you’re at home:

Steak, salads and pasta, but you can’t beat a good burger.

Celebrity guest or your perfect dinner party – who would you most like to cook for:

Anthony Bourdain, another legend.

What’s your favourite wine?

Trimbach Gewürztraminer or a nice Saint-Emilion Bordeaux.

Your spirit of choice?

Harris Gin.

Do you play music in the kitchen and, if so, what’s your go-to track or artist:

1960s funk and soul, but all sorts from indie to house music.

If you weren’t a chef, what would you be:

Unemployed.

