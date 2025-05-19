In a Nutshell, Craig Nelson from Ox and Finch: ‘I love to listen to classical music in the car, but I don’t enjoy music in the kitchen’

Originally from East Kilbride, Craig Nelson began his culinary journey at Lanarkshire Catering School. In October 2020, he moved to London and worked at the renowned Harwood Arms, London’s only Michelin-starred pub. Having started his career at Ox and Finch in Glasgow he decided to return to their kitchen as Head Chef as they re-opened.

What’s the closest thing you have to a signature dish:

Bbq bream crudo, dashi and citrus.

Describe your style of cuisine in ten words:

Modern with classic techniques

Best and/or most memorable meal you’ve ever eaten:

Dinner at The Ledbury.

Worst/weirdest thing you’ve ever eaten:

Fermented fish from a tin, I’m not in a rush to see that again!

Worst thing you’ve ever cooked:

I tried to make stir fried noodles with cod for a dinner date once, and it couldn’t have gone any worse.

What’s the dish that you’re most proud of having cooked:

It’s not a particular dish, but running the sauce section at The Harwood Arms is still my proudest moment to date.

Favourite ingredient:

Any type of acidity, vinegar especially. I just love how much it can lift a dish.

Your go-to recipe book:

The French Laundry Cookbook, an unreal and inspiring book.

What other country’s cuisine really excites and intrigues you?

South East Asian

Most you’ve ever paid for a meal:

£1400

Your favourite Scottish chef:

Ron Mckinkey

Favourite chef outside Scotland:

Josh Cutress, he has an unreal knowledge about cooking

Who taught you to cook or ignited your passion for food as a youngster:

Many different chefs. Brett Graham is definitely the most inspiring chef I have worked with/for.

Most important lesson a young chef can learn:

Listen, be on time and just say yes.

Culinary mentor – the most important person in your development as a professional chef:

Josh Cutress, Jake Leach and Brett Graham

Best thing about the industry:

The people

Worst thing about the industry:

I have no issue with it, but I think others would say the demanding and unsocial hours.

What’s the biggest sin a chef can commit:

Lying. It just does not get you anywhere or help anything.

What do you eat when you’re at home:

Pasta, a lot of pasta.

Celebrity guest or your perfect dinner party – who would you most like to cook for:

Anthony Bourdain.

Tell me a something about you that virtually no-one knows:

I love to listen to classical music in the car.

What’s your favourite wine?

Châteauneuf du pape – Aleks from The Harwood introduced me to it and I’ve never looked back.

Your spirit of choice?

Gin.

Do you play music in the kitchen and, if so, what’s your go-to track or artist:

I don’t enjoy music in the kitchen, I can’t hear myself think.

If you weren’t a chef, what would you be:

Probably a plumber or joiner.

Read our full review of Ox and Finch here.

