In A Nutshell Andrew Moss, North Port Restaurant: ‘I had an album of my own music released in 2013, if I wasn’t a chef I’d be in the music industry’

Andrew Moss runs the acclaimed North Port Restaurant with his partner Karen in the historic cultural quarter of Perth. He started working in a commercial kitchen as a dishwasher when he was only 14-years-old, which eventually led to taking over the Perth eatery in 2014. Now aged 40, Andrew has secured and retained two AA Rosettes for the North Port as well as an entry in The Michelin Guide.

Andrew will be attending this year’s Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust Scottish Game Fair, which takes place from 4-6 July at Scone Palace in Perthshire.

Describe your style of cuisine in ten words:

Seasonal, ingredient focused Scottish food.

Best and/or most memorable meal you’ve ever eaten:

The whipped ham fat served with the bread at L’Enclume, Scallop Kedgree from The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant and the won ton from A. Wong are three that stick out.

Worst/weirdest thing you’ve ever eaten:

Duck feet at Loon Fung in Glasgow. Delicious.

Worst thing you’ve ever cooked:

Conger eel. Anything I tried doing to it is was still tough and tasteless.

What’s the dish that you’re most proud of having cooked:

I am proud to have cooked for the late, great Andrew Fairlie at our restaurant twice. I am guessing he enjoyed his first meal with us as he came back.

Favourite ingredient:

Nuts. A great way to add texture to dishes and can be used in so many different ways.

Your go-to recipe book:

Dessert Cuisine by Oriol Balaguer. This book changed the way I looked at desserts. The last section of it has so many base recipes you can tweak for your own dishes.

What other country’s cuisine really excites and intrigues you?

I have always loved Spain for the simplicity and bold flavours they use. Also, all of my favourite wines come from Spain.

Most you’ve ever paid for a meal:

A couple of grand at Core by Clare Smyth. The downfall was sitting in the whisky bar after the meal.

Your favourite Scottish chef:

Mark Donald who is currently exec chef at The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant. His food is immaculate, playful and most of all delicious.

Favourite chef outside Scotland:

Simon Rogan. I love his care and attention to the ingredients he uses.

Who taught you to cook or ignited your passion for food as a youngster:

The Mackie family. Roger, Bea, Clare, Louise and Katy ran a hotel in Tighnabruaich, where I grew up, and later a restaurant in Glasgow. They taught me a lot especially the importance of sourcing your produce.

Most important lesson a young chef can learn:

Listen. Never think you know everything and everyone can teach you something.

Best thing about the industry:

Making people happy through food and drink.

Worst thing about the industry:

The misconception that it is not a viable career, especially for front of house.

What’s the biggest sin a chef can commit:

Not seasoning their food.

What do you eat when you’re at home:

Lots of different things. Luckily my partner Karen is an amazing cook so there is always something delicious.

Celebrity guest or your perfect dinner party – who would you most like to cook for:

I never got a chance to cook for any of my grandparents so all four of them would be great.

Tell me a something about you that virtually no-one knows:

I had an album of my own music released in 2013.

What’s your favourite wine?

Cava. It is grossly underrated.

Your spirit of choice?

Aged rum from South America, especially Venezuela and Colombia

Do you play music in the kitchen and, if so, what’s your go-to track or artist:

We listen to a lot of different music in the kitchen. Personally I am a big fan of proper electronic music like house, techno and electro.

If you weren’t a chef, what would you be:

I actually have a degree in music and audio technology so it would have probably been something within the music industry.

