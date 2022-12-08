Hospitality news round-up: Kinloch Lodge, Tipo, and more

Peter Ranscombe checks in for the latest news from the world of hospitality.

KINLOCH Lodge on Skye is rounding off its 50th anniversary with a spot on Conde Nast Traveller magazine’s “Gold List” for 2023.

Manager Isabella Macdonald’s parents – Lord Godfrey Macdonald, high chief of Clan Donald, and his wife, Lady Claire Macdonald – opened the hotel and restaurant in 1972.

“We are overjoyed that we have been included on the Gold List,” she said.

“We pride ourselves on a spirit of absolute comfort and relaxed luxury in the most magical natural surroundings, and we are so pleased that the editors at Condé Nast Traveller have experienced it too.”

Stuart Ralston, the chef-patron behind the Aizle and Noto restaurants in Edinburgh, has unveiled plans to open a third eatery in the Scottish capital.

Tipo is due to be launched in March on the city’s Hanover Street.

The restaurant is named after the finest grade of flour in Italy.

Ralston will be joined in his new venture by his brother, Scott, who was previously executive chef with catering giant Compass Group in Edinburgh.

Sam Yorke, joint chef-patron at Heron restaurant in Leith, is among a host of Scots named in membership organisation Code’s “30 Under 30” class of 2022-23.

Yorke opened Heron last year with Tomás Gormley after the pair ran a meal delivery service called Bad Seeds and worked together at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie and The Lookout by Gardener’s Cottage.

Other Scottish hospitality stars on the list include Darcie Maher, the baker at The Palmerston in Edinburgh, and Jessica Thompson, co-owner and general manager at Mingary Castle on Ardnamurchan, who scooped Code’s pioneer award.

Also in the class of 2022-23 are: Edinburgh-born Hannah Crosbie, who founded Dalston Wine Club; Sam Lomas, who cooked at Surf Tiree before becoming head chef at Glebe House in East Devon; and Georgina MacDougall, who moved recently from London to Edinburgh to open the Scottish brand of public relations agency Tonic.

