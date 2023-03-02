Holey roast, Edinburgh! Broughton and Bross Bagels combine

THE Broughton gastro-pub has joined forced with Bross Bagels to turn its Sunday roast into a sandwich.

“The Holey Roast” bagel will be launched at Stockbridge market in Edinburgh on Sunday.

One pound from every Holey Bagel sold at the Stockbridge market will be donated to Alzheimers Scotland.

The toasted bagel – which features roast beef, potato hash, celeriac remoulade, rocket, and a gravy mayonnaise – will then join the pub’s menu from Wednesday until the end of the month.

Stefano Pieraccini from The Broughton said: “The collaboration will be available as a limited edition on the menu in March, allowing our neighbourhood customers and Bross Bagels fans to sample a taste of the famous Sunday roast.

“This is a punchy Sunday roast bagel – available not just on Sundays!”

Larah Bross, owner of Bross Bagels and a social media star under her “Mama Bross” nickname, added: “How do you fill your hole on a Sunday? With the best roast in Edinburgh, obviously.

“It’s a match made in holey heaven.”

