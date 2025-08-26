Historic Coleburn Distillery to be revived after 40 years

The historic Coleburn Distillery is set to be revived after 40 years of lying dormant.

Located in the heart of Speyside, Coleburn is being brought back to life as part of a landmark project to create a world-class whisky and hospitality destination, anticipated to be the first of its kind globally.

Founded in 1897 and completed in 1899 under the direction of renowned distillery architect Charles Doig, Coleburn was mothballed in 1985 after it fell victim to a period of low demand for whisky.

Now, it is set to be reborn as part of a major revival that will return whisky production to this storied Speyside location, as part of a transformation by D&M Winchester Ltd.

Significant steps have already been taken with the appointment of experienced master distiller Keith Cruickshank and distillery specialists Organic Architects.

Keith joins following 27 years at the helm of Benromach. Born and raised in the Speyside town that shares his name, Keith brings over three decades of whisky-making expertise to the role.

‘It is a great honour to be appointed Master Distiller of The Distillery at Coleburn,’ he said.

‘This is a site with a rich heritage, and I am committed to restoring its distilling tradition with care, precision, and respect for the craft.

‘My focus will be on developing a spirit that reflects the character of Coleburn and the wider Speyside region, using time-honoured methods and a thoughtful approach to production.

‘Our aim is to produce Scotch whisky of the highest possible quality, rooted in authenticity and built to stand the test of time.’

Future plans include whisky lodges, Pagoda penthouse and bistro, making Coleburn a true destination for whisky lovers and visitors from around the world.

‘The development of The Distillery at Coleburn marks a milestone in our vision for this extraordinary site,’ Mark Winchester, co-owner, said.

‘We are thrilled to embark on this journey of reinstating the distillery with Organic Architects and have already made significant progress.’

Read more Whisky news here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.