Highland Game sells ‘restaurant quality’ venison fillet in Tesco

MEAT supplier Highland Game is marking today’s “Eat Venison Day” with a new deal to supply wild venison fillets to supermarket chain Tesco.

Venison sales are estimated to be worth £14.4 million a year in the UK, according to data from market analysis firm Kantar.

Research by Kantar and 56 Degrees Insight found that half of those eating venison at home bought it in a supermarket compared to 25% from a butcher, and almost half said that they would be more likely to choose venison if it was more easily available in supermarkets.

Highland Games’ latest deal with Tesco means its contracts with the grocers are now worth £3m a year.

James Lamont, local sourcing buying manager for Tesco Scotland, said: “We are launching a three-week special offer on a top-quality venison cut, which I am confident customers will love.

“Highly rated by top chefs, this leanest and most tender of British venison cuts re-enforces our aim to promote healthy choices and the best quality whilst supporting local businesses.”

Christian Nissen, founder and managing director of Highland Game, said: “By growing our retail platform, we are diversifying and expanding opportunities for the UK venison supply chain.

“During these unprecedented times we will only succeed in our mission to put venison on more plates, in Scotland and around the UK, when we work together as a retail and wholesale sector.”

He added: “The foodservice side of our business has almost been completely wiped out due to covid-19, however we know how successful we can be when it comes to selling top quality venison into restaurants and hotel chains.

“We are committed to working with the sector as it recovers and have exciting plans in the pipeline to help grow demand for venison products in the future.”

