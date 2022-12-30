Hebridean Baker salutes Burns at Bonnie Badger

CHEF Tom Kitchin’s restaurant with rooms, The Bonnie Badger at Gullane in East Lothian, will host Coinneach MacLeod – better known as “The Hebridean Baker” in the run-up to Burns’ Night.

MacLeod, who starred in Scottish Field‘s food feature back in January, will speak about his second cookbook during afternoon tea on 21 January.

“The Hebrides is a larder like no other, with some of the best whisky, seafood, meat, and homegrown produce you’ll ever be lucky enough to enjoy, and I’m hoping to offer a little taster of home to guests at The Bonnie Badger,” he said.

“It felt like a natural partnership to work with the team at The Bonnie Badger to celebrate all that is great about Scotland’s traditions, treats, stories, and songs.

“A dog-friendly venue is always a must too and we’re sure Seòras our Westie pup will also be made to feel right at home.”

Kitchin added: “We are always inspired by other people who share our deep-rooted pride for Scotland and the incredible larder we have access to, so it’s great to be welcoming Coinneach to The Bonnie Badger in the new year.

“I really admire his passion for his home, his community, and his recipes that truly celebrate Scotland.

“We’re looking forward to offering our guests a wee slice of the Hebrides at The Bonnie Badger for the afternoon.”

