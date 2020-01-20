Haggis and marmalade ice cream on the menu

Mackie’s of Scotland is set to bring back its haggis and marmalade ice cream for the third year in a row.

The unique flavour – which contains one whole haggis per tub – is available at Mackie’s 19.2 parlour in Aberdeen from this weekend in the lead up to Burns Night.

The unusual recipe – which has been handcrafted on the Mackie’s Aberdeenshire farm – has been made with Scotland’s famous Hall’s haggis, with orange marmalade swirled through.

Pauline Taylor, new product technologist said: ‘I’d admit that the orange tang of marmalade just helps make this special Burns Night ice cream a tastier prospect for those nervous about their haggis being served cold!’

The brand is well-known for its unique parlour creations, serving up other weird and wonderful flavours in the past such as its Brussels Sprout and Pine Needle ice creams for Christmas.

Karin Hayhow, marketing director at Mackie’s, said: ‘Our haggis ice cream has been great fun over the past two years – and we did not make enough to meet demand last year.

‘As a Scottish brand, naturally, we look forward to celebrating Burns night and following the customers’ reaction to the flavour in the past, we couldn’t miss the opportunity to treat them to it once again.’

While it may not be a flavour for everyone – it’s certainly a break from the norm – we encourage everyone to come and try it for themselves to celebrate this special event in Scotland’s calendar.

Yvette Harrison, Mackie’s parlour manager added: ‘It’s become something of a tradition amongst the parlour team too, and they’re all excited to celebrate Burns night.

‘We don’t have haggis flavoured cones yet… but this year does bring the new chance to add a topping of Mackie’s Haggis Neeps & Tatties potato crisps…or use a crisp as an edible scoop for haggis & marmalade ice cream!

‘We hope to keep up with demand from the brave Aberdonians who like to try an ice cream with a savoury Scottish twist, however we have only made a few napolis (big tubs) so the flavour will only be available for a limited time and to those who are curious enough to come and taste it first!’

Mackie’s parlour is called 19.2 because it’s located exactly 19.2 miles away from Mackie’s Westertown family farm.

As well as a wide range of ice cream, 19.2 serves coffee from local Aberdeen-based Caber Coffee and features two centrepiece ever-flowing chocolate taps delivering Mackie’s own highest quality melted chocolate on demand for serving over its desserts.

To find out more about Mackie’s, visit: https://www.mackies.co.uk/