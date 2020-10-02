Great Taste winners – in full
NEARLY 300 Great Taste awards have been presented to Scottish businesses by the Guild of Fine Food.
A record 12,777 products were entered into the competition from 106 countries, with 42% of entrants receiving a prize.
Products with a coastal theme proved popular, with whisky smoked black garlic sea salt from Hawkhead Whisky Smoked in Glasgow, Jaffy’s Mallaig Kippers from J Lawrie & Sons in Mallaig, and Orkney Gin Company’s akvavit among the Scottish products to receive tree stars.
Hawkhead founder Chris Perry-Jones said: “By using only aged out whisky casks – each one having serviced the whisky industry for several decades – and by using a smoking process that has remained largely unchanged for hundreds of years, we capture the heritage and flavour of Scotland in everything we produce.”
Chef Paul Newman from Errichel House & Restaurant in Aberfeldy also received three stars for his marmalade, which includes mango puree and rose petals alongside its more traditional Seville oranges.
“We’re blown away to have achieved a triple-starred Great Taste award for preserves once more,” he said.
Grantown-on-Spey-based Highfern is also toasting success after being awarded two stars for its Angels’ Nectar Islay edition whisky.
Founder Robert Ransom said: “Our intention with Angels’ Nectar is to showcase different styles of Scotch whisky, with a series small batch releases.”
Seven of the flavours created by Hamilton-based ice cream maker Equi’s each won a star.
Director David Equi said: “To be recognised by the Great Taste awards for the sixth year in a row is a massive achievement.”
The Scottish Salmon Company also picked up a star for its native Hebridean smoked salmon.
Director Su Cox said: “Native Hebridean salmon is a unique native strain of Scottish salmon, descended from stock originally sourced from the freshwater lochs of North Uist and reared exclusively in the Hebrides by The Scottish Salmon Company.”
The winners in full:
Aldomak
All That’s Delicious
Andersen & Sondergaard Wild Game Charcuterie
Aye Pickled
Badvo Distillery
Barra Bronzes Turkeys
Beefcake Cafe
BeeHype
Biggar Gin
Bo Tree Farm
Bogrow Farm
Bourtree Jams & Preserves
Brigston & Co
Brodies Melrose Drysdales & Co
Brownings The Bakers
By Julia
By The River
Cairn O’Mohr
Cameron Confections
Charles Macleod
Chocolate & Love
Chocolates of Glenshiel
Cullisse Highland Rapeseed Oil
David’s Gifts
Deerness Distillery
Donald Russell
Donaldsons of Orkney
Drink Better
East Coast Cured
Edinburgh Fermentarium
Elchies Estates
Equi’s Ice Cream
Errichel House & Cottages
Findlater’s Fine Foods
Five Kingdoms Brewery
Flavour Chocolate
Forest Farm – The Organic Dairy
Genius Foods
Good Nude Food
Gordon St Coffee
Graham’s The Family Dairy
Grants of Speyside
Great Glen Charcuterie
Hawkhead Whisky Smoked
Heather Hills Farm
Highfern
Highland Chocolate Box
Highland Favours
Highland Liquor Company
Humes
Hungry Squirrel
Hunter’s of Dundee
Iguana Chocolate
Island Bakery Organics
Isle of Skye Distillers
Isle of Skye Smokehouse
J Lawrie & Sons
James Rizza & Sons
Jarvis Pickle
John Ross
Just Trading Scotland
Kassells Kitchen
Katy Rodger’s
Kenmore Bakery
Kerry’s Homemade Tablet
Kilbride Glen Confectionery
Lazy Day Foods
Ledmacoy Turkeys
Lenzie Gin
Liver Health UK
Loch Fyne Oysters
Loch Ness Beverages
Lundin Distilling Company
Mackays
Mackenzie’s Farm Shop & Cafe
Mackies of Scotland
Maclean’s Highland Bakery
Macleod & Macleod
Macsween of Edinburgh
Mademoiselle Macaron
Middle Way
Moray Distillery
Nairn’s Oatcakes
Navi Organics
New Wave Foods
Orkney Gin Company
Palmerstons Bespoke Jam
Pentland Honey
Perfect Simple
Piggery Smokery
Praveen Kumar
Puddledub Pork
Ramsay of Carluke
Rannoch Smokery
Robertson’s Fine Foods
Rock Rose Gin
S Collins & Son
Sarah Gray
Scotch & Co
Shetland Sea Salt
Shibui Tea
Shortbread House of Edinburgh Ltd.
Simon Howie Foods
Singularity Sauce Co
Skipness Smokehouse
Smithies Gin Company
Smokey Barrel Jerky
Solway Spirits
Sons of Amazon
St Andrews Farmhouse Cheese Company
St James Smokehouse
Stag Bakeries
Stockan’s Oatcakes
Strathearn Cheese Company
Succulento
Tarbraxus Distillers
Tay Spirits
The Argyll Smokery
The Drinks Bakery
The Edinburgh Butter Co
The Ochil Fudge Pantry
The Orchard
The Orkney Creamery
The Scottish Salmon Company
The Spice Witch
The Wee Farm Distillery
Thule Ventus
Tom’s Sauces
Tongue In Peat
Unravel Tea
Veg oot
Wemyss Vintage Malts
Yester Farm Dairies
Zepice
