Great Taste winners – in full

NEARLY 300 Great Taste awards have been presented to Scottish businesses by the Guild of Fine Food.

A record 12,777 products were entered into the competition from 106 countries, with 42% of entrants receiving a prize.

Products with a coastal theme proved popular, with whisky smoked black garlic sea salt from Hawkhead Whisky Smoked in Glasgow, Jaffy’s Mallaig Kippers from J Lawrie & Sons in Mallaig, and Orkney Gin Company’s akvavit among the Scottish products to receive tree stars.

Hawkhead founder Chris Perry-Jones said: “By using only aged out whisky casks – each one having serviced the whisky industry for several decades – and by using a smoking process that has remained largely unchanged for hundreds of years, we capture the heritage and flavour of Scotland in everything we produce.”

Chef Paul Newman from Errichel House & Restaurant in Aberfeldy also received three stars for his marmalade, which includes mango puree and rose petals alongside its more traditional Seville oranges.

“We’re blown away to have achieved a triple-starred Great Taste award for preserves once more,” he said.

Grantown-on-Spey-based Highfern is also toasting success after being awarded two stars for its Angels’ Nectar Islay edition whisky.

Founder Robert Ransom said: “Our intention with Angels’ Nectar is to showcase different styles of Scotch whisky, with a series small batch releases.”

Seven of the flavours created by Hamilton-based ice cream maker Equi’s each won a star.

Director David Equi said: “To be recognised by the Great Taste awards for the sixth year in a row is a massive achievement.”

The Scottish Salmon Company also picked up a star for its native Hebridean smoked salmon.

Director Su Cox said: “Native Hebridean salmon is a unique native strain of Scottish salmon, descended from stock originally sourced from the freshwater lochs of North Uist and reared exclusively in the Hebrides by The Scottish Salmon Company.”

The winners in full:

Aldomak

All That’s Delicious

Andersen & Sondergaard Wild Game Charcuterie

Aye Pickled

Badvo Distillery

Barra Bronzes Turkeys

Beefcake Cafe

BeeHype

Biggar Gin

Bo Tree Farm

Bogrow Farm

Bourtree Jams & Preserves

Brigston & Co

Brodies Melrose Drysdales & Co

Brownings The Bakers

By Julia

By The River

Cairn O’Mohr

Cameron Confections

Charles Macleod

Chocolate & Love

Chocolates of Glenshiel

Cullisse Highland Rapeseed Oil

David’s Gifts

Deerness Distillery

Donald Russell

Donaldsons of Orkney

Drink Better

East Coast Cured

Edinburgh Fermentarium

Elchies Estates

Equi’s Ice Cream

Errichel House & Cottages

Findlater’s Fine Foods

Five Kingdoms Brewery

Flavour Chocolate

Forest Farm – The Organic Dairy

Genius Foods

Good Nude Food

Gordon St Coffee

Graham’s The Family Dairy

Grants of Speyside

Great Glen Charcuterie

Hawkhead Whisky Smoked

Heather Hills Farm

Highfern

Highland Chocolate Box

Highland Favours

Highland Liquor Company

Humes

Hungry Squirrel

Hunter’s of Dundee

Iguana Chocolate

Island Bakery Organics

Isle of Skye Distillers

Isle of Skye Smokehouse

J Lawrie & Sons

James Rizza & Sons

Jarvis Pickle

John Ross

Just Trading Scotland

Kassells Kitchen

Katy Rodger’s

Kenmore Bakery

Kerry’s Homemade Tablet

Kilbride Glen Confectionery

Lazy Day Foods

Ledmacoy Turkeys

Lenzie Gin

Liver Health UK

Loch Fyne Oysters

Loch Ness Beverages

Lundin Distilling Company

Mackays

Mackenzie’s Farm Shop & Cafe

Mackies of Scotland

Maclean’s Highland Bakery

Macleod & Macleod

Macsween of Edinburgh

Mademoiselle Macaron

Middle Way

Moray Distillery

Nairn’s Oatcakes

Navi Organics

New Wave Foods

Orkney Gin Company

Palmerstons Bespoke Jam

Pentland Honey

Perfect Simple

Piggery Smokery

Praveen Kumar

Puddledub Pork

Ramsay of Carluke

Rannoch Smokery

Robertson’s Fine Foods

Rock Rose Gin

S Collins & Son

Sarah Gray

Scotch & Co

Shetland Sea Salt

Shibui Tea

Shortbread House of Edinburgh Ltd.

Simon Howie Foods

Singularity Sauce Co

Skipness Smokehouse

Smithies Gin Company

Smokey Barrel Jerky

Solway Spirits

Sons of Amazon

St Andrews Farmhouse Cheese Company

St James Smokehouse

Stag Bakeries

Stockan’s Oatcakes

Strathearn Cheese Company

Succulento

Tarbraxus Distillers

Tay Spirits

The Argyll Smokery

The Drinks Bakery

The Edinburgh Butter Co

The Ochil Fudge Pantry

The Orchard

The Orkney Creamery

The Scottish Salmon Company

The Spice Witch

The Wee Farm Distillery

Thule Ventus

Tom’s Sauces

Tongue In Peat

Unravel Tea

Veg oot

Wemyss Vintage Malts

Yester Farm Dairies

Zepice

