Go green with the next food market weekend

Green is the theme at the Bowhouse Market Weekend taking place next month.

On Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 June, artisan food producers will be selling locally grown fruit and vegetables as well as activities which will give visitors an insight into the workings of a farm.

As part of LEAF Open Farm Sunday, the Bowhouse team will lead guided tours where visitors will learn about the organic cereal grains being grown in the fields around Bowhouse Farm.

Children and adults alike will come face to face with farm animals in the courtyard area, while the RSPB will leads tours of the estate to spot local wildlife, including the endangered corn bunting.

Plenty sustenance for the activities on offer will be found in the street food quarter with hot meals from family-owned Papamacs Gourmet Kitchen, the Pizza Geeks and Rost, sweet treats from Dundee’s Cake Lab, with drinks from St Andrews Brewing Co. and The Wee Gin Joint.

In the market hall food producers from Fife and beyond will be selling their wares; meat and fish from Ritchie’s of Rothesay and Woodmill Game, baked goods from Barnetts and Wild Hearth Bakery, and fruit and veg from the Wright Root alongside resident grower East Neuk Market Garden, which will be teaching visitors more about the greens they grow at Bowhouse. Scottish craft traders curated by Tea Green events will also be exhibiting at Bowhouse this June, visitors can choose from an array of wonderful handmade products from across Scotland.

The monthly Market Weekends at Bowhouse are free to attend, giving visitors the opportunity to meet, discuss and taste food and drink from Scotland’s best artisan producers.

In addition, Bowhouse acts as a hub for food and drink producers in the East Neuk of Fife, providing them with support and acting as the missing link between farm and fork.

Bowhouse Market Weekend is supported by Balcaskie Estate and Food from Fife.

Market weekends take place on Saturday and Sunday of the second weekend of each month. The remaining 2019 dates are as follows: 13/14 July; 10/11 August; 14/15 September; 12/13 October; 9/10 November; and 14/15 December.

Balcaskie Estate is a modern working farm and estate at the heart of the East Neuk of Fife. It is part of the East Neuk Estates.

Food from Fife is a network that aims to help realise and maximise Fife’s real potential for further development of its food and tourism sectors. It does this by developing better connections between Fife food and drink businesses and increasing awareness of them in the Kingdom and beyond.

Further details can be found at bowhousefife.com.