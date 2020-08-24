Glasgow eatery has exclusive Dolce & Gabbana wine

ITALIAN restaurant Eusebi Deli in Glasgow has been unveiled as the exclusive UK stockist for Rosa, a rosé wine made by fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and Sicilian winemaker Donnafugata.

The wine will be served in the restaurant and available to buy on its website.

Giovanna Eusebi, the eatery’s owner, said: “The unique rosé wine transports me to my happy place on the Italian coast, providing some much need escapism from the current pandemic.”

Eusebi added: “Rosa is perfect as an aperitif and pairs beautifully with light fish dishes.

“We recommend enjoying the wine with our hand-dived Scottish scallops with orange butter and almond dish because of its perfectly sweet flavours that nod to this Sicilian partnership.

“Our halibut with salsa verde, violet artichoke and capers or our signature linguine with Scottish shellfish also work beautifully as well.”

