Glasgow Coffee Festival promises to be ‘biggest ever’

ORGANISERS of this May’s Glasgow Coffee Festival have promised to lay on the “biggest coffee festival Scotland has ever seen”.

Dear Green Coffee Roasters is bringing the festival back to The Briggait on 13 and 14 May.

Last year, more than 2,400 people attended the festival, which this year will be staged for the eighth time.

The programme for the Glasgow Coffee Festival includes talks and tastings.

Lisa Lawson, founder of Dear Green Coffee Roasters and the festival’s organiser, said: “This is a celebration of Scotland’s coffee community, which has continued to thrive through all the challenges it faces; from Brexit to covid and now rising utility bills.

“The coffee industry in Scotland is incredibly creative and resilient, and we’re very proud to be part of it.

“Each year, there’s more demand for the festival as Scotland’s coffee community grows, and more coffee curious people become coffee lovers.

“Hopefully the festival will encourage even more people to swap their visit to a big chain for an independent coffee shop, which serves coffee by independent roasters and supports the local economy.”

Lawson added: “Last year’s festival was the biggest ever, and this year we’ll have a lot more events throughout the weekend.

“It’s shaping up to be the biggest coffee festival Scotland has ever seen.

“We’re very excited to share news of the full calendar of events in the coming weeks and we’re proud to give a platform to Scotland’s coffee businesses to reach a new audience.”

