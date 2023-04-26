Fred Sirieix will present food and drink awards ceremony

TELEVISION presenter Fred Sirieix has signed up to host trade body Scotland Food & Drink’s Excellence Awards.

“Scottish food and drink is loved the world over, and for good reason,” exclaimed the star of Channel 4’s First Dates and STV’s Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip.

“I’m thrilled to be hosting Scotland Food & Drink’s Excellence Awards in Edinburgh later this year.

“It will be wonderful to celebrate the achievements of the awards’ finalists and winners on the night – see you all there!”

News of Sirieix’s appearance came as Scotland Food & Drink extended the timeframe for entering its competition.

The deadline has been extended until 5pm on 8 May.

Richard Wardrop, head of marketing at Vault City in Edinburgh, said: “Winning brewing product of the year has had a phenomenal impact for Vault City, helping to grow our brand awareness and sales across our sour beers range.

“The excellence awards is an important night for our industry to come together, share ideas, and celebrate our success.

“Last year’s winners are businesses from all sizes, proving fantastic and innovative businesses have the potential to win.

“I would encourage all Scottish food and drink producers to enter this year and help champion the breadth of Scottish produce.”

