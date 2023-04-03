Food and farming awards launched

THE Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST) Scotland is now accepting entries for its 2023 Food & Farming Sustainability Award for farmers and food producers.

Applications opened on 30 March and will close on 19 May.

The organisers said that the 10 categories are geared towards “celebrating people and businesses” in farming and the food industry in Scotland.

The categories include: sustainable farm of the year; sustainable small farm of the year; sustainable food producer of the year; sustainable butcher or wholesaler of the year; and sustainable chef of the year.

Others are: sustainable produce retail outlet of the year; sustainable market of the year; native breed society of the year; sustainable farming influencer of the year; and rare breeds survival trust champion of the year.

Martin Beard, RBST vice president for Scotland, said the standard of entries for the inaugural awards last year was very high, adding that the charity is “looking forward to sharing again the achievements and dedication of the farmers, butchers, chefs and retailers who each play an essential part in sustainable food and farming with our versatile and unique native livestock breeds”.

He said: “We are delighted to bring back the RBST Scotland Food & Farming Sustainability Awards in 2023.

“This year marks 50 years since RBST’s foundation and it is a great occasion to celebrate the businesses and people leading the resurgence of sustainable food and farming in Scotland.”

The winners will receive their awards at a ceremony during the Royal Highland Show on 22 June.

RBST is the national charity working to support the survival of the UK’s rare native livestock and equine breeds.

