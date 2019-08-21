Five star awards for delighted Scots bakery firm

A Scots business is celebrating after its produce took home five Great Taste stars.

Great Taste, the world’s most coveted food and drink awards, has announced its stars of 2019.

Out of 12,772 products sent in from over 100 different countries, The Drinks Bakery, based in Edinburgh was awarded stars for its Drinks Biscuits (two stars for Lancashire Cheese & Spring Onion, one star for Mature Cheddar, Chilli & Almond, one star for Parmesan Pinenut & Basil and one star for Pecorino Rosemary & Seaweed).

The stars are awarded as: 1-star Great Taste award, which means judges dubbed it a food that delivers fantastic flavour; and two star Great Taste award, which means judges dubbed it above and beyond delicious.

Judged by over 500 of the most demanding palates, belonging to food critics, chefs, cooks, restaurateurs, buyers, retailers and producers, as well as a whole host of food writers and journalists, Great Taste is widely acknowledged as the most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and speciality food producers.

Andy Murray, founder of The Drinks Bakery said: ‘Having won some fantastic awards earlier this year and two Great Taste stars last year, we definitely wanted to be involved again this year.

‘We know from customer feedback that our Drinks Biscuits are delicious and to have this confirmed by Great Taste is fantastic news. We’ll be raising a gin & tonic to celebrate and obviously pairing it with a Pecorino, Rosemary and Scottish seaweed Drinks Biscuit.’

Recognised as a stamp of excellence among consumers and retailers alike, Great Taste values taste above all else, with no regard for branding and packaging. Whether it is vinegar, granola, bacon or cheese being judged, all products are removed from their wrapper, jar, box or bottle before being tasted.