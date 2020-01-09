Equi’s launch luxury ice cream for Veganuary

Scottish luxury ice-cream maker, Equi’s, has unveiled a strawberry vegan ice cream, which is now on sale in 25 independent retailers across Glasgow for Veganuary.

Scooping up their vegan game and responding to consumer demand for high-quality dairy-free ice cream, the artisan ice-cream maker developed their Strictly Strawberry flavour after experimenting last year.

Made in Scotland by the award-winning fourth-generation ice-cream make using high-quality coconut oil as an alternative to traditional dairy, the result is a smooth luxurious texture.

The new product is now available in 120ml grab and go pots priced at £1.50 from independent convenience stores such as Spar, Costcutter and Nisa across Glasgow and Lanarkshire, and Brake’s Scotland for foodservice buyers.

If you’re dining out this month, you’ll also find the new plant-based flavour on the vegan menus at the Scots Italian restaurant group, Tony Macaroni in all their restaurants.

Chris Law, head of sales and marketing at Equi’s Ice Cream, said: ‘Even though plant-based ice cream is a very small segment of the overall ice cream category, it represents one of the biggest growth opportunities.

‘We are extremely experimental here at Equi’s and love creating new products and flavours for ice cream lovers to enjoy. Our new dairy-free ice cream has a beautifully smooth texture and has the same indulgence that our customers expect from all Equi’s products.

‘It has already proven extremely popular with our independent retailers across West central Scotland and we can’t wait to hear more feedback from our customers.’

Veganuary runs throughout January.

For more information on Equi’s Ice Cream visit their website.