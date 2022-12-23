Engine Yard supports Edinburgh food bank

HOUSEBUILDER Places for People held an event next to its Engine Yard development in Edinburgh to raise money for one of the city’s food banks.

Residents, staff, and contractors at the housing development gave £200, with a further £2,500-worth of food being donated.

Grace Church hosted the event, which included stalls and a Christmas jumper competition, as well as food from Embo Deli.

Kevin Bunyan, senior site manager at The Engine Yard, said: “I would like to express my special thanks to the Grace Church and our sales team for organising a fun afternoon where food and drink were given out to local residents who have also kindly donated to the food bank this year.

“The Engine Yard has supported the Edinburgh north-east food bank for many years, with donations from Places for People and our onsite sub-contractors.”

Alison Roxburgh general manager of the food bank, added: “I would like to thank the Places for People team and the sub-contractors at The Engine Yard for their generosity and support once again this year.

“My thanks also go to everybody involved in promoting the food bank Christmas appeal to ensure its success at a time when it is most needed.”

