Secret Garden Distillery bought by Admiral founder

THE founder of insurer Admiral Group has bought the Secret Garden Distillery on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

Kate Armstrong was one of the founders of Admiral and was the founding managing director of price comparison website Confused.com

Her daughters, Isobel and Imogen, will run the distillery and focus on brand and product development.

Head distiller Mark Boswell and his team are staying with the business.

The Secret Garden Distillery has become famous for its naturally colour-changing gins.

It supplies spirits to shops including Harrods, Harvey Nichols, John Lewis, and Majestic Wine.

The Secret Herb Garden was opened in 2014 by drinks industry veteran-turned herbologist Hamish Martin in 2014.

__________________________

Advertisment _____________________________________________________________________________







He launched the garden’s gins – originally known as the The Old Curiosity Gin – in 2017.

Kate said: “This is an exciting opportunity for our family to realise our dream of distilling luxury drinks and working together on the development and transformation of Secret Garden Distillery using the combination of our skills and passion.

“As a family business, relationships are important to us and we are pleased to be forging strong links with our customers and suppliers.

“We have exciting plans for development of the brand and our site close to Edinburgh.”

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s food and drink pages, in association with Cask & Still magazine.

Plus, don’t miss the secret diner’s restaurant review in October’s luxury issue of Scottish Field magazine.