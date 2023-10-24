The Spanish Butcher set to open in Edinburgh

The Spanish Butcher is opening in Edinburgh next year.

Already a staple of the Glasgow food scene, the Galicia meets Brooklyn eatery will arrive on North Castle Street next spring.

Diners will be able to enjoy vibrant Spanish and Mediterranean-inspired flavours across an à la carte menu, married with the very best homegrown produce from Scotland’s larder.

Cuts on offer will include dry-aged prime rib of beef or porterhouse cuts from the Rubia Gallega breed of cattle native to the green pastures of Galicia in north-western Spain.

The menu will also feature rilled Presa Iberico, 30-month aged Jamon Iberico de Bellota, whole roasted Shetland monkfish on the bone with chorizo and caperberries, grilled octopus, as well as the finest Scotch steak and whole roasted suckling pig to share.

Scottish restaurant group RUSK & RUSK said fans of the restaurant include A-listers Will Ferrell, Toby McGuire, Eddy Izzard, Chris Pine, Gerard Butler, Sam Heughan, Paolo Nutini.

James and Louise Rusk, co-founders of RUSK & RUSK said: ‘We are excited to be bringing The Spanish Butcher to Edinburgh and can’t wait to open our doors in spring 2024.

‘We have always been champions of really great ingredients grown here in Scotland, and likewise, food is very much central to Spanish culture.

‘The depth of flavour our customers will experience at North Castle Street when these two culinary landscapes combine will be extraordinary.’

