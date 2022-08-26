Restaurant news round-up: Ralph & Finns, Gleneagles, and more

Peter Ranscombe serves up another slice of recent restaurant news.

CHEF Kevin O’Neill has taken over at modern bar and brasserie Ralph & Finns in Glasgow.

His autumn menu features Shetland hake from fishmonger Bernand Corrigan and Isle of Barra scallops, crustaceans, and oysters delivered by Andy Bell’s Fish People.

Specialist butcher C & C Meats is providing Highland venison loin, and 28-day dry-aged steaks from Aberdeen Angus cattle.

O’Neill’s previous postings have included Cameron House, Rogano, and The Western Club.

John and Kirsteen Sinclair have unveiled their new-look Craigies café, delicatessen, and farm shop near South Queensferry.

The £200,000 modernisation was carried out by Tim Wicken at hospitality design agency Arrange Spaces.

The café can now seat 240 people after being extended into an old meeting room.

The Sinclairs opened their farm shop in 1988 and added the café in 2007.

Meanwhile, on Mull, Jeanette Lynn is expanding her Ballygown restaurant.

Lynn opened her original 16-seat eatery in 2014 in an extension to her home.

Now, she’s converting a derelict byre into an 18-seat restaurant.

Lynn has secured a £38,000 investment from economic development agency Highlands & Islands Enterprise to help fund the project.

Gleneagles Hotel has unveiled its revamped restaurant, The Birnam.

Described as an “Italian-American grill”, the refitted eatery also has a new menu, created by head chef Stefano Furci.

Meat and fish are seared, slow cooked, and grilled over silver birch charcoal in a custom-built open fire pit.

Vegan and vegetarian dishes include slow-roasted aubergine and pistachio-glazed smoked cauliflower.

Going behind the scenes, chef Tom Kitchin has unveiled a duo of appointments.

Steven Spear has taken the helm as restaurant manager at The Kitchin, while his predecessor, Matteo Inzaina, steps into a new role as training and operations manager for the wider Kitchin Group.

Spear grew up at his family’s restaurant, The Three Chimneys on Skye.

In his new role, Inzaina will focus on training across all the chef’s venues – The Kitchin, The Scran & Scallie, The Bonnie Badger, and newly-opened Kora.

