Restaurant and bar return after a refurb

A Scots restaurant and bar is set to undergo a significant refurbishment, further enhancing its stunning harbour destination.

The popular Loch Fyne Restaurant and Bar venue at Newhaven Harbour in Edinburgh closed last month for a refit, and is now open again and the team will welcome guests into the stylish new surroundings.

Specialising in providing fresh and sustainably sourced seafood, Loch Fyne Restaurant + Bar provides locals and visitors alike with the perfect setting to enjoy fresh seafood dishes, whatever the occasion.

The venue stands on the site of the old fish market in Newhaven, which dates back to the 1890s and the interior scheme upgrades will further enhance the bright and airy layout of the historic maritime building. At the heart of these improvements, is the bar area, which has been relocated and enlarged to allow even more guests to enjoy a new selection of bar snacks, nibbles, cocktails and fine wines.

Whether ordering from the brunch selection, including eggs royale with champagne, or from the carefully curated À La Carte menu, offering everything from grilled Scottish king scallops and decadent shellfish platters – guests will enjoy fresh sustainably sourced seafood, much of which is delivered fresh from Loch Fyne in the Scottish Highlands.

Andrew Krukowski, general manager at Loch Fyne Restaurant and Bar, said: ‘We’re incredibly excited to reopen the doors and we’re sure customers will enjoy our stylish new look, especially the fantastic new bar area. We have a super location here at Newhaven harbour – the perfect destination for a long lazy lunch, family get together over breakfast or big celebration.

‘Our refreshed exterior and upgraded interiors have been designed to provide our guests with the perfect surroundings to relax and enjoy the best of what Loch Fyne itself has to offer. We look forward to welcoming new and returning guests very soon!’

For the latest updates visit the Loch Fyne Edinburgh website HERE.