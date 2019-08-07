New vegan menu launches at city restaurant

Glasgow’s Dhabba restaurant in Candleriggs has launched a brand new vegan menu.

And with more than 11 main dishes – loads of starters and side dishes, it’ll ensure those wishing to stick to plant based diets have more than enough choice.

The North Indian restaurant which recently eradicated nuts from its kitchen wanted to offer their vegan customers a separate menu so there is no confusion when it comes to ordering delicious grub.

One of the dishes is Subzi Seekh 10.95 with a choice of two sauces on the menu.

Ideal for vegans. Cauliflower, potatoes, mushrooms, peppers and onions chargrilled in the tandoor. This one pictured is Served with the aromatic Salan sauce on the side.

Dhabba’s sister restaurant The Dakhin which specialises in South Indian food has also launched a brand new vegan menu meaning customers can experience tastes from around Asia.