Peter Ranscombe pours another measure of drinks news.

ALCOHOL-FREE beer maker Jump Ship Brewing is launching a £300,000 crowdfunding campaign to build its own brewery at Rosemain Steadings in Midlothian.

Managing director Sonja Mitchell, who launched her brand in 2019, will create three jobs at the brewery, and a further ten posts over the next three years.

“The no and low category is a huge growth area,” she said.

“This expansion will allow us to pursue new contracts with the multiples and expand our export markets – as well as continuing to develop our direct sales.”

Cold Town Beer in Edinburgh is bringing back its charity brew, “Doddie Beir”, in memory of the late Doddie Weir.

The beer is going on sale until the end of the Six Nations rugby tournament.

Twenty pence from each pint will be donated to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, with Cold Town Beer aiming to raise at least £3,000.

“Doddie Beir” was the company’s first charity brew back in 2020 – since then, the firm has raised more than £6,500 for the charity.

Dalmore Gin has been named as the “best spirit to pair with food” at the International Cheese & Dairy Awards.

The gin was created four years ago by Persie Distillery at Bridge of Cally for Alan Bannerman, owner of The Dalmore Inn & Restaurant in Blairgowrie.

“Persie did an absolutely fantastic job on this gin for us, and – on a personal note – I very much enjoyed helping to bring it to life,” he said.

Simon Fairclough, master distiller and managing director at Persie, added: “Gin has captured the public’s attention over the past decade and the choice of great brands out there today is incredible – this is why winning a national food pairing award has come as a huge surprise given the stiff competition.”

