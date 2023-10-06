Distillers One of One auction raises £2.25 million

This year’s Distillers One of One charity whisky auction broke 19 auction records and raised a whopping £2.25 million for charity.

The 39-lot sale, held at Hopetoun House, near Edinburgh, was the second edition of the auction which saw Sotheby’s partner with The Distillers’ Charity.

Some 200 guests from across the world gathered for the auction, with Hammer proceeds of £1.8 million benefitting The Distillers’ Charity’s Youth Action Fund.

Leading the auction was the sale of the oldest ever Bowmore for a record-breaking £562,500, after a fierce bidding war.

The Brora Iris 50 Year Old 1972, the oldest Brora single malt to ever be bottled, went for £400,000.

A £212,500 bid on The Glen Grant Distillery’s The Visionary, more than double its estimate of £90,000, was an auction record for a bottle of whisky.

Meanwhile, the Glenturret Enduring Spirit also shattered its estimate after selling for £125,000.

The Last Drop Blending Experience, which offered the winning bidder the chance to their very own aged, blended Scotch, sold for £60,000.

The Gordon & MacPhail Recollection Showcase, featuring five engraved Glencairn decanters each containing an extremely rare one-off 70cl single malt from a distillery that has been lost or silent for decades, brought £93,750.

‘We’re overwhelmed to see that our second One of One Auction has been another resounding success, galvanizing whisky brands old and new, all in the name of philanthropy,’ said Jonathan Driver from The Distillers One of One.

‘To have raised such an exceptional sum for Scotland’s disadvantaged youth this year is very special to us, and we cannot wait to hear about further inspiring stories on how these funds will be used in practice.

‘We’re also delighted to announce that the next One of One Auction will be back in 2025, continuing the momentum of creativity, philanthropy and celebration that we’ve built.’

The first two Distillers One of One Auctions have raised a combined total of £4.2million for charity.

