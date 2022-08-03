Dandelion Festival sends mini vertical farms on bike tour

FOUR miniature vertical farms are heading on a bike tour around Scotland as part of the Dandelion Festival.

A quartet of electrically-assisted cargo bikes will carry the “growing cubes” to ten towns and cities over the course of the month.

School playgrounds, city parks, and town centres are all on the itinerary.

Cyclists will also hand out seeds to encourage people to grow their own plants.

The final stop is Thurso on 27 August.

The festival – which is running between April and September – aims to combine art, music, science, and technology.

It organises a concert in Glasgow in June, and has another planned for Inverness next month.

Paul Bush, director of events at national tourism marketing agency VisitScotland, said: “The Dandelion programme is creating an incredible array of events across Scotland this summer, each finding unique moments to connect with people all over the country through growing.

“The cubes bike tour is another engaging example of this, taking Dandelion right into the heart of locations right across Scotland to be enjoyed by locals and visitors alike.

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s food and drink pages, in association with Cask & Still magazine.

Plus, don’t miss the secret diner’s restaurant review in the August issue of Scottish Field magzine.