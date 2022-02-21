Culinary experience for art lovers in the business world

Fine Art and food will be on offer for the business community this summer at one of the year’s most highly anticipated art events, Jack Vettriano: The Early Years.

This will run at Kirkcaldy Galleries from 17 June-23 October.

Cultural charity OnFife has partnered with Scottish food and drinks experts Hickory to work together on a series of corporate packages at what will be a major highlight in the Scottish art calendar this year

It offers the business community a fantastic opportunity to savour corporate packages that will appeal to the taste buds of any client who loves art.

Judy Rae, OnFife’s head of business development, said: ‘Whether you’re looking to wow your top clients or entertain art lovers and foodies alike, we have a package to suit you.’

From carefully crafted canapes to breathtaking dishes sourced from the land and seas around Scotland, there will be something for everyone who wants to make an impression.

Hickory has created a range of beautifully balanced menus, taking inspiration from global culinary trends and featuring the very best of Scotland’s larder.

Private viewings with canapes and fizz coupled with a curated talk on six paintings from the exhibition are available, as well as a Homecoming three-course dinner with wine and private viewing.

Libby Harrison, director of client services at Hickory, said: ‘We are delighted to be a part of such an iconic event this summer. There is so much inspiration to take from Jack Vettriano’s work, and our chefs are planning their own plates of art for the occasion. We look forward to showcasing the very best ingredients Scotland has to offer, in the most beautiful and innovative ways possible.’

OnFife is also working with business events and hospitality specialist En Pointe Solutions.

Colin Horsburgh, managing director of En Pointe Solutions, said: ‘En Pointe Solutions are thrilled to be involved in this unique event and bringing these fantastic hospitality packages to the market. I can’t think of a more exclusive stage on which to hold your next corporate event.’

The exhibition will show for the first time the artist’s early journey as he learned his craft, including featuring paintings never shown in public before that were signed with his birth name Jack Hoggan. It is a celebration of his formative years and early career in Fife and of the beautiful setting of Kirkcaldy Galleries, where he was inspired to become an artist.

For more details visit HERE and to book or discuss your Jack Vettriano Experience and for costings of all corporate packages call 01592 583 160 or email JackVettriano.commercial@onfife.com

Tickets for the exhibition can be purchased at www.onfife.com.