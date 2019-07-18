Chill Fest Leith returns with more cocktails

Chill Fest Leith will return to Edinburgh this August – bigger and better than ever before.

This year’s Chill Fest celebrations will see eighteen top bars across EH6 whip up creative signature cocktails to spread good vibes in Leith during festival season.

Offering a more relaxed alternative to the frenzy of the Fringe, Chill Fest Leith will encourage both locals and visitors alike to leave the city centre and embrace a more laid-back lifestyle by The Shore.

Launching on 1 August, this vibrant month-long celebration of Leith’s thriving bar scene will transform the neighbourhood into a chilled-out cocktail community until 31 August.

Following on from the success of last year’s inaugural Chill Fest (and a festive version, Yule Fest, during the winter months), this year’s festival features both old favourites and brand-new bars, each shaking up their own signature cocktail with a distinctly Leith flavour.

Beloved bars including Sofi’s, The Lioness of Leith and Roseleaf will be returning to Chill Fest for 2019, and will be joined by some exciting new additions such as Nauticus, Brass Monkey and the Scotch Malt Whisky Society. With lots of delicious drinks to choose from, there’s a tipple to suit everyone – from the sweet berry flavours of The Barologist’s ‘Velvet Skies’ to The Granary’s refreshing citrus concoction, ‘Sunshine on the Shore’.

Visitors purchase a Chill Fest wristband from www.leithchillfest.com which is valid for the whole month. Wristbands cost £5, and profits will be donated to local Leith charity, The Junction. Then, festival-goers just need to show their wristband at participating Leith bars to enjoy each venue’s exciting signature cocktail for just £5.

With 18 bars to choose from, Chill Fest visitors can enjoy a cocktail crawl around the neighbourhood, popping in to sample their favourite tipples as many times as they like throughout the month. Festival-goers can also look out for masterclasses and events from top drinks brands, including Oro Gin, at Chill Fest partner bars throughout the month.

Sponsored by Kinrara Gin and Central Taxis and organised by the team behind the Boda Bar Group, visitors will be able to sample a range of exciting cocktails at the same time as supporting the local community. Proceeds from wristband sales will go to The Junction, a Leith-based charity which supports the health and wellbeing of young people in North Edinburgh. Chill Fest t-shirts will also be available to purchase from www.leithchillfest.com, with proceeds also being donated to The Junction, so festival-goers can show their support for their local community.

Luke Fenton from Kinrara Gin said: ‘We’re so excited to be working with Chill Fest and the fantastic local pubs and bars in Leith this summer. Being based in the Highlands, we fully appreciate the need for great surroundings and great company, as well as the time to chill and remove ourselves from the hustle and bustle! We look forward to seeing a wide range of exciting cocktails, some made with our Highland Dry and Hibiscus Gins, shaken up by the best bar teams Edinburgh has to offer.’

Kyle Jamieson, co-owner of Nauticus says: ‘As a bar that’s focused very much on local Scottish produce, we’re delighted to be taking part in Chill Fest, a celebration of the amazing, unique community we have here in Leith. We can’t wait for visitors to try our signature G’n’Tea cocktail, and we’ll definitely be sampling the tipples from our neighbouring bars too.’

Tony Kenmuir, Central Taxis chairman adds: ‘Having sponsored Yule Fest last winter, we’re delighted to be working with the team again on this year’s Chill Fest. After enjoying a night sampling the Chill Fest signature cocktails away from the festival crowds, visitors can hop in a Central Taxi to get home quickly and safely or head into town to carry on the fun!’

Vicki Watson, fundraiser at The Junction concluded: ‘We are really excited to have been chosen to benefit as this year’s charity for Chill Fest Leith. The Junction is a local initiative helping to support young people aged 12 – 21, in Leith and North East Edinburgh. Funds raised through Chill Fest will help us to continue to offer vital services, helping young people learn to help themselves and reach their full potential, which in turn has a positive effect on our community.’

The bars participating in Chill Fest Leith, along with their signature cocktails, are:

Joseph Pearce; Rosehip Sour. Roseleaf; Pearfect Lily. The Granary; Sunshine on the Shore. The Windsor; Candied Meander and Pink Polar Bear. Victoria; Rhubarbie Martini. Teuchters Landing; Rusty Nail. Sofi’s; Before 8 and After 8. The Barologist; Velvet Skies. The Lioness of Leith; Shore Leave. Tapa; Raspberry Ripple Mango & Peach Margarita. Toast; Sunshine on Leith. Finn & Bear; Escubarb Fizz. Brass Monkey; Back Alley Mojito. The Mousetrap; TBC. Nauticus; G’n’Tea. Woodland Creatures; TBC. Scotch Malt Whisky Society; TBC. Harmonium; Pineapple & Jalapeno Margarita

Wristbands are available to purchase now from www.leithchillfest.com