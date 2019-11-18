Celebrate St Andrew’s Day with special ice creams

A traditional Scots-Italian gelateria is to celebrate St Andrew’s Day with special edition ice cream flavours.

Jannettas, the four-generational venue located in St Andrews- has announced its new season flavours to celebrate the arrival of autumn and beyond

Jannettas introduced seasonal editions with flavours available throughout the week of St Andrew’s Day, with haggis, Drambuie, Iru Bru, tablet and Cranachan, which will be available for one week only, from Monday 25 November – Sunday 1 December.

Throughout the autumn, Jannettas has been working with local producers and teamed up with East Neuk Orchards to create a Mulled Apple Sorbet for the autumn.

Made using British Heritage variety apples, the result is refreshingly sweet and tangy with a hint of winter mulled spice, a perfect accompaniment when walking along the seaside on a crisp autumn day.

Jannetta owners, Nicola and Owen Hazel said: ‘We’re proud to be working with Lisa’s East Neuk Orchards. The quality of her apples are fantastic. Known for her truly delicious pressed juice, we’re delighted that Lisa has agreed to work with us to produce one of our sorbets with and I think our customers are going to absolutely love it!’

Lisa added: ‘I’m delighted to be working with Jannettas. It’s an institution in St Andrews and I’m so pleased that Nicola and Owen are showcasing our apples and orchard in one of their flavours.’

Jannettas Gelateria is located at 31 South Street, St Andrews. For details visit jannettas.co.uk.