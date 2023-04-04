Caddy Mann named top game restaurant

THE Caddy Mann restaurant in Jedburgh was named “best restaurant” at this year’s Eat Game Awards, receiving a prize of £1,000.

The event, which held in London, marked the culmination of a national search to find businesses and individuals championing the use of British wild game.

Restaurateur Ross Horrocks and his wife, Lynne, said they were “absolutely delighted” to have won.

They said: “We are over the moon, it’s fantastic, it’s such a great achievement for us and all the team.”

The Caddy Mann won the best restaurant award in 2019; it was also named runner-up in the same category last year.

The awards ceremony, hosted by television presenter Adam Henson, announced winners in eight categories, with The Clarendon Inn being crowned “champion of champions”.

Annette Woolcock, Eat Game Awards co-ordinator and head of wild food at British Association for Shooting & Conservation (BASC), said: “It was great to see a previous winner shining again.

“The Caddy Mann is a very worthy winner – it was described by one of the judges as a real jewel with an extensive menu and a brilliant knowledge of game meat.

“The menu and the game on it is obviously fresh, seasonal and evolving.”

Castle Game Scotland also scoops prize

Meanwhile, Castle Game Scotland won the “best game added value product” category at the awards.

Henson added: “Once again, the Eat Game Awards have exceeded all expectations, with some fantastic individuals and businesses being showcased.

“The standard of entries grows each year, reflecting and showcasing the progress achieved and success gained in the game meat sector since the awards were launched five years ago.

“I was delighted to once again play a part in giving those who have worked so hard the recognition they so deserve – congratulations to everyone involved.”

The Eat Game Awards are organised and run by BASC’s “Eat Game” initiative, which promotes the nutrition, taste and sustainability benefits of British wild game.

