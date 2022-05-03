A BUTCHER’S shop in North Lanarkshire has been crowned the “Best in Britain”.

S Collins & Son in Muirhead was named as Britain’s best butcher’s shop shortly after winning the Scottish title for the fifth time.

Its sirloin steak and black pudding were also named as the best in the country at the Q Guild Star Awards, held at Smithfield in London.

Stewart Collins founded the company in 1955, with its Muirhead shop opening in 1979.

His grandsons – Stewart and Fraser – now run the family firm.

Stewart said: “To secure the Scottish title again was a real thrill, but to go on to be named the ‘Best Butchers in Britain’ was the real icing on the cake.

“It’s an amazing honour and we’re so proud of everyone in the business – from the guys who butcher the meat and make the sausages to the team members who serve at the front counter and prepare local and online deliveries.”

He added: “Everyone has worked their socks off for the past few years as butchers kept the country fed during the pandemic.

“Everyone went weeks on end without time off and these awards are just reward for everyone’s outstanding efforts – it’s just recognition for their hard work and dedication.”

