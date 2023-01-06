Wine to Dine – February 2023 – Edinbane

Wine columnist James Robertson pairs five wines with dishes from Edinbane’s Calum Montgomery.

TAKE a look at the recipes in the February issue of Scottish Field magazine and then enjoy the full reviews of the five accompanying wines…

Esporão Quinta do Ameal Loureiro, 2020, Portugal, www.winedirect.co.uk, £13.95

Light, fruity with a hint of citrus and apples. Perfect for the oiliness of the smoked mackerel pâté or the richness of the baked oysters. Forget the Vino Verdes of old, which removed the enamel off your teeth! This is the modern style with a bright, vibrant freshness to enjoy on its own as well as with the food pairings mentioned.

Gruner Veltliner Ingrid Groiss, 2021, Austria, de Burgh Wines, £11.89

Another wine that could pair with either the mackerel or the oysters due to its aromatic notes of pear, quince and citrus – a real cracker. Ingrid took over her parents’ vineyards, which had been planted more than 50 years ago by her grandmother. Since 2019 all her wines are certified organic and with each vintage her wines get better and better. This example is no exception.

Macon Cruzille Blanc, Domaine de L’Echelette, 2016, Raeburn Fine Wines, £18.99

To match the meatiness of the monkfish this tangy Chardonnay is perfect with its ripe, buttery, citrus and apple flavours. This domaine is a small independent winery that is known for its rich rounded style of wines. The added fact that this wine has some bottle age also provides an elegance and structure that many Macon wines do not possess.

Bourgogne Pinot Noir, Domaine Terres de Velle, Auxey-Duresses, 2014, Raeburn Fine Wines, £23.99

Venison cooked this way needs a classic red. This is perfect with its delicate fruit, light soft tannins but loads of character. This domaine is a rarity in Burgundy as it only started in 2009 unlike the vast majority, which have been handed down through generations. This is a great example of a village that offers great value for money for wine with structure and balance. Sophie and Fabrice also make wonderful Chardonnays as well.

Bila-Haut Banyuls, Chapoutier, Vino Wine Merchants, £17.20

I love Banyuls so look no further, this is the perfect match for the fudge. Black cherry fruit, notes of cocoa with a balance of sweet tannins – it’s a chocolate lover’s dream wine. Hand harvested Grenache Noir is matured in oak vats for about eight months giving this wine a wonderful garnet colour but also a stewed, sweet fruit flavour. It is versatile too as you can enjoy it slightly chilled or at room temperature but always with chocolate!

__________________________

