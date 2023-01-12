Dry January – is it worth it?

Drinks blogger James Robertson looks at the options for “Dry January”.

SOME of us do “Sober October”, some of us do “I Cannae Remember December”, and some are now two weeks into “Dry January”. I have not been successful in achieving Dry January by the way, but hats off to my wife who has stoically carried on even when I have put temptation in her way.

I have tried a few non-alcohol offerings out there and some would make you go back on the bevvy in a flash. That said there are some that really stand out and are worth trying. I was pleasantly surprised how good they were so maybe a little abstinence is not that tough after all!

Highball Classic Alcohol-Free G&T 0.01%

I am normally suspicious of pre mixed drinks but this hit the spot. There were juniper notes, lemon peel, citrus and a hint of quinine both on the nose but most importantly when tasting it. Of course there was none of that soothing hit of alcohol but it was a really refreshing alternative. £4.99 per bottle www.laithwaites.co.uk

Haysmith’s Raspberry & Redcurrant 0% Gin

There is a hint of spice with this alarmingly pink 0% gin however do not be put off. Aldi suggest that one mixes it with tonic water or with their Zerozecco (£2.79 per 75cl) both work surprisingly well. On its own there is a sugar pastil note but once mixed either way it is really quite good. £8.99 per bottle www.aldi.co.uk

Feragaia Original Free Spirit 0.0%

Started in 2019, here at last is an alcohol-free spirit that does not pretend to be a gin or something similar. Distilled in Fife, using 14 land and sea botanicals, there are various layers of flavours, which means that it is not only good on its own but also with ginger ale or tonic water. As I write this, there are now ready to drink cans also on offer. £26.35 per bottle www.feragaia.com

Jumpship Brewing

I had tired of looking for a good non-alcohol beer and then came across this Edinburgh brewery. Rather than pick out only one of its beers, I have had to list the fours beers that to me were my favourites of what is available. The newest “shipmate” is the Red Admiral Rye India Pale Ale (IPA), which fits in nicely with the Yardarm Lager, Flying Colours Pale Ale, and the Goosewing IPA. They are well worth checking out. www.jumpship.beer

Nuisance Drinks

I tend to head up to the market on Castle Terrace most Saturdays as it’s a good way to get fresh veg without the hassle of a supermarket. Amongst the stalls I came across this company and I have to say the three drinks that it has made are a good alternative to the ubiquitous elderflower and sparkling water option. Mint & Cucumber, Bramble & Rosemary, and finally Nettle & Elderflower make up the options. Serve chilled in a tall glass and you have a very refreshing different option as a soft drink. £1.66 per can www.nuisancedrinks.co.uk

Read more of James’ reviews on his drinks blog, The Grape & The Grain.