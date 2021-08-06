Beer & Berries celebrates food and drink on the east coast

A celebration of food and drink on Scotland’s east coast is returning later this month.

Beer & Berries returns to Hospitalfield in Arbroath on August 21 to celebrate the rich food and drink culture that is so abundant across Angus and Tayside. A regional festival showcase, Beer & Berries has been designed to connect food and drink producers and suppliers to buyers and customers, whilst running a programme of talks, workshops, events and music alongside.

More than 15 local produce stalls will be in attendance including Angus Growers, Carnoustie Distillery, authentic Greek food from Fournos, Owen’s Jams, Angus Brewfest, Artisana Bakes and more. The Jam Competition returns for Beer & Berries this year and jam-makers are invited to present a stand out jar of jam. Mackays Jam and Hospitalfield’s chef manager Simon Brown are joining forces again in tasting the jams to decide a winner. Entry deadline is August 17 with details HERE.

This year’s talks and workshops programme as part of the festival is called From Monks to Medicine and includes a range of events exploring the many uses of plants in the treatment of illness.

Children and their adults can enjoy foraging walks with artist Sneha Solanki and workshop participants joining artist and trainee herbalist Ju Scott will have the opportunity to make a calming and sleep inducing sniffer, relaxing foot bath salts and a joint and muscle salve.

Irene Hallyburton and Ali Floyd of The Wellcome Centre of Infectious Diseases will introduce their new garden as part of a talk before joining Hospitalfield Head Gardener Kate Robinson for a planting of companion beds of medicinal herbs. These are just a few of the events taking place between 11.30am and 3pm.

2017 Scottish Album of the Year award winners Sacred Paws will close out the festival with an open air performance at 4.30pm. The band are set to fill the atmosphere with their distinctive brand of sunny, infectious and not-too-serious pop melodies with a live performance in the open air, set in the beautiful grounds of Hospitalfield.

Lucy Byatt, director at Hospitalfield said: ‘It’s the height of summer and Angus is bursting with fruit and full of grain, Beer & Berries is a perfect opportunity to celebrate the rich food and drink culture that is so abundant across Angus and Tayside, especially at this time of year.

‘As well as delicious local produce, live music and a chance to enjoy the Hospitalfield garden in Bloom, our talks programme focuses on the many uses of plants in the treatment of illness as we return to the roots of this site as a monastic garden. Developed in partnership with FEAST Journal, we will be foraging, planting, talking and listening. We can’t wait to invite visitors to stroll around the many stalls and buy excellent quality food & drink, meet the producers, growers and local suppliers and enjoy so much more.’

Tickets available for £6 per person and offer full access to the stallholders area, live music the talks and workshops programme (book in advance) and as well entry to the Walled Gardens and Fernery. Live music kicks off at 4.30pm, with music from DJs playing throughout the day.

Book tickets and find out more at Hospitalfield.org.uk